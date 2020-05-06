UA System Campuses Prepare to Open for Fall Semester

Monticello - In a University of Arkansas System board meeting Monday, May 4, trustees and leadership resolved to begin preparing System campuses to open for in-person classes in the fall semester. Campuses would work in conjunction with the System, including a new task force, in identifying next steps toward reopening campuses to faculty, staff and students.
UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss was selected to serve on the System task force. "At UAM, we've begun to discuss the measures that would need to be in place to ensure the safety, comfort, and quality of our on-campus learning environment this fall," Doss said, "and I'm looking forward to working with other System leaders to identify the most appropriate ways to do so."
She explains that UAM's fall reopening would follow guidance from the System, and align with Arkansas Department of Health, and CDC recommendations. "Our faculty and staff have been extremely flexible, and I am so grateful that they have the ability to adjust to remote environments when it was needed to follow federal guidance. At this stage, there are still a number of considerations to make as we look ahead, but I am encouraged by the latest board meeting," she said. "I can't wait to see our students back on campus in August," said Doss. "They're the best part about UAM."
