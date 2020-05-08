UAM College of Forestry names annual award recipients

Each year the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources celebrates the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of its students, staff, and faculty at the annual spring awards banquet. Though the College is unable to host a banquet this year, the College continues its tradition of recognizing award winners.
According to CFANR Dean, Philip Tappe, “It has been a notable academic year for many reasons, not the least of which is the current situation with COVID-19. However, the one thing that remained constant was the quality and dedication of our faculty, the quality and commitment of our staff, and the quality and grit of our students. That is what defines our College, and that is why we recognize individuals for their commitment to excellence.”
This year, CFANR award recipients are:
Outstanding Seniors
Minimum criteria to be eligible for this award includes the completion of 90 or more credit hours, and an overall GPA of 3.25 or greater. The award focuses on academic excellence, but also considers leadership, service, and other personal characteristics and qualities. Names of the students meeting the minimum criteria are distributed to CFANR faculty, and the faculty make the final selection.
Honorees are:
Corie Vaughan (Searcy, AR) – Agriculture (Animal Science)
Reed Sorrells (Sparkman, AR) – Land Surveying
Elizabeth Harshaw (Spring, TX) – Natural Resources Management (Geospatial Science)
Outstanding Graduate Student
The recipient of the Outstanding Graduate Student Award is selected through a poll of CFANR faculty. Faculty use a variety of criteria, including academic excellence, work ethic, and leadership.
The honoree is:
Aileen Lennon (Hartford, CT)
Support Staff Excellence Award
The Support Staff Excellence Award recognizes an individual for notable and outstanding contributions to the success of the College. CFANR faculty select the awardee based on criteria such as contributions to the programmatic mission of the College, innovative problem solving, and personal growth and self-improvement in their assigned role.
The honoree is:
Rhonda Parris, Administrative Associate
Faculty Excellence in Research Award
The Faculty Excellence in Research Award recognizes an individual for notable and outstanding contributions in research. Selected by CFANR faculty peers, criteria include development and support of programs, implementation of research strategies, productivity, contributions to science, and recognition by peers and clientele.
The honoree is:
Dr. Mohammad Bataineh, Associate Professor of Forest Health
Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award
The Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes an individual for notable and outstanding contributions to teaching and instruction that positively impact students’ lives. Selected by CFANR faculty peers, criteria include innovative teaching methods, student outcomes, continuing education in teaching, informal teaching activities, and curricula development.
The honoree is:
Dr. Rocky Lindsey, Assistant Professor of Animal Science
Dr. Tappe says he and the College extend a huge congratulation to each of its award recipients!
Each honoree will receive an engraved award as recognition.
