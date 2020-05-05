News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Coronavirus Closings
Tweets by salinerivernews
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
UAM Graduate Jordan Jones
Congratulations Jordan! Daddy and I couldn’t be prouder of you. I’ve never had a doubt that you will go far!
Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord.”
If you would like to honor your graduate, CLICK HERE.
at
12:30 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment