Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Warren Branch Library announces plans for their 2020 Summer Reading Program

This year, all programming will be virtual (on-line) through their Facebook page.  Pre-registration will begin on May 18, and can be completed either on-line (https://forms.gle/ttQ2fTswYM9YzUkUA) or by contacting the library by phone 870-226-2536.

Registration will be completed June 1-5, and registration packets can be picked up at the library on June 8.  Craig O’Neill with THV11 will be kicking off our program with a Facebook LIVE event on June 2 at 10am through the Warren Branch Library’s Facebook page.  During the program, a limited number of Kraft Kits will be available for pick up each week for children to complete while participating on-line. This is a FREE program open to children aged 3-12.  More information can be found on the Warren Branch Library's Facebook page or by calling the library at 870-226-2536.
