Warren Fire Department Busy During Late May And Early May

During the time period of April 27 through May 5, the Warren Fire Department responded to ten calls. Three were vehicle accidents on was an extrication and several where to help citizens, such as being locked out. One was to assist with a medical call. The Department issued one ticket for violation of city ordinance.
Eleven firemen responded to the extrication call April 30. One or two fire fire fighters handled the remaining incidents.
