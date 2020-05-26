Warren Fire Department Called To Park Lane For Structure Fire

From May 18 to May 25, the Warren Fire Department responded to 12 calls. the Department covered four calls May 18. One was a structural fire at 323 Park Lane. Eighteen fire fighters responded. The house suffered minor damage to the kitchen area. It was caused by an electrical short in the attic/ceiling and wall of the kitchen. The same day the Department worked a vehicle accident at N. Martin and Central Street, provided a public assistance on E. Cedar and went to a false alarm on McCauley.
On the 22nd they went to Rea Circle for a public service assist and worked an accident on S. Myrtle. On the 23rd, there were tow false alarms, one on Melrose Dr. and one on Cherry Street. The Department then sent a rescue truck to Hwy. 160 E. near Longview to work an accident.
May 24 there was a false alarm on N. Martin Street and a violation of the city's burning ordinance at #1 Blankenship Court.
May 25, the department worked another accident on Hwy. 63 N.
