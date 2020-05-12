Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Warren Fire Department Reports Four Alarms

From May 6 to May 8, the Warren Fire Department responded to four alarms.  One turned out to be a false alarm(no fire), one a medical assist, one a vehicle incident and one structure fire.  None of the calls required extra manpower.
