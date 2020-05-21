Warren High School Class of 2020 Awarded Scholarships

WARREN, Ark — Graduates of the Warren High School Class of 2020 were awarded scholarships via a virtual ceremony on May 10. While the Class of 2020 was offered multiple scholarships from various institutions, this amount reflects the scholarships that have been accepted. Several seniors were recognized for receiving the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship, which ADHE has not awarded yet. These awards are estimations based on test scores from seniors attending eligible in-state institutions. The scholarship is valued at $14,000 over 4 years.
WHS Honor Graduates were awarded the following scholarships:
The UAM University Scholarship, valued at $36,000, the Kimmey McClellan Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $650, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian R. Beau Castleberry; the SAU Valedictorian/salutatorian Scholarship, valued at $26,400, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Salutatorian Samantha Evans; the UA Leadership Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Rivers Frazer; the ATU Leadership Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the ATU Concurrent Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kayti Goad; the UCA University Scholarship, valued at $14,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Ashton Gorman; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the Sherry Vincent Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, the Jimmie Don Duprey Memorial Scholarship, valued at $100, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Mark Hairston; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Marshayla Haltiwanger; the SAU Valedictorian/salutatorian Scholarship, valued at $26,400, the Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the AAA Centennial Bank Scholar-Athlete Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Anissa Henry; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, a UAM Band Scholarship, valued at $10,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Matthew Howard; the UAPB Dean’s Scholarship, valued at $20,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to India Hudson; the SouthArk Freshman Recognition Scholarship, valued at $3,000, the Union Bank & Trust Scholarship, valued at $1,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Faith Jackson; the ATU Green and Gold Scholarship, valued at $16,000, the ATU Concurrent Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Salutatorian Braden Jones;
the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Ashtyn Mann; a UAM Choir Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Carthel Raines Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Karissa Morman; the UAM Wevill Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Joshua Nichols; the UAM Wevill Excellence Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Marlee Rauls; College of the Ozarks Scholarships, valued at $78,000, were awarded to Alex Rhoden; the SouthArk Living the Dream Scholarship, valued at $2,000, the Dr. and Mrs. H. A. Dew Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Sherry Vincent Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, were awarded to Diego Roman; the UAPB Golden Lion Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the ROAR Scholarship, valued at $1,500, the Anthony-Gathen-Rainey-Tolbert Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Warren SD Scholarship, valued at $2,000, the Sherry Vincent Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, the Kimmy McClellan Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Iyania Smith; the WBU Founder’s Scholarship, valued at $12,000, the WBU Coe Endowed Scholarship, valued at $4,000, a WBU Band Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Williams Works Program, valued at $70,000, a Baptist Associational Scholarship, valued at $500, the Kimmy McCellan Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Ethan Stanley; the Dr. and Mrs. H. A. Dew Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Jade Watson; the ATU Incentive Scholarship, valued at $14,000, the ATU Concurrent Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kade Weaver; The Donaghey Scholars Program Scholarship, valued at $95,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Emily Wells; the HSU Red and Gray Scholarship, valued at $4,000, the Amber Wilson Beta Club Scholarship, valued at $300, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Iyahna Wells.
Other scholarships awarded to graduates include:
The Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Kayian Badger; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Chandler Callaway; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Alea Everroad; the Louisiana Tech Outstanding Student Scholarship and Bulldog Scholarship, valued at $52,000, were awarded to Dylan Ferguson; the SouthArk SkillsUSA Scholarship, valued at $5,800, was awarded to Matthew George; the WBU Academic Scholarship, valued at $8,000, a WBU Band Scholarship, valued at $6,800, the Junior Auxiliary of Warren Scholarship, valued at $2,000, the Arkansas State Employee Association Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Kimmy Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Thomas C. Brunson Award were awarded to Kelsie Harris; the Sherry Vincent Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Janzee Hooper; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Jonah Huitt; the SAU Tech Merit Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Delanie Kilpatrick; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Jordan Klines; the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Joshua McClain; the A-State Merit Scholarship, valued at $12,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Cherish Poole; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Leticia Resendiz; the ATU Leadership Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the ATU Concurrent Scholarship, valued at $4,000, an ATU Football Scholarship, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Vincent Steppes; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Alexis Temple; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to J. Luke Trussell; an A-State Scholarship and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Brianna Williams. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
