News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Coronavirus Closings
Tweets by salinerivernews
Friday, May 1, 2020
Warren High School Graduate, Cherish Poole
Cherish, we're all proud of you! You're the best daughter a parent could ask for and an awesome big sister. Keep God first in all you do. Congratulations on your graduation!! We love you, Mom, Donovan, Xavier, Jr, PawPaw, and granny.
If you would like to honor your graduate, CLICK HERE.
at
1:05 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment