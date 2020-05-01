Friday, May 1, 2020

Warren High School Graduate, Cherish Poole

Cherish, we're all proud of you! You're the best daughter a parent could ask for and an awesome big sister. Keep God first in all you do. Congratulations on your graduation!! We love you, Mom, Donovan, Xavier, Jr, PawPaw, and granny.


at 1:05 PM

