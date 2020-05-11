News
Monday, May 11, 2020
Warren Police Department Arrest Report for May 6, 2020
The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Leo Patton / 105 Spruce St, Compton, California / DOB 10-11-58 / Warrant on 5-6-20
10:11 AM
