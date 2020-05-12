Warren School District Approved For $6.9 Million In Funding

In regular business the board reviewed and approved the financial report and approved some updated policies. Plans to renovate the band stand at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium were announced. The cost will be $33,200.00. The board approved the purchase of 30 Apple iMac computers at a cost of $46,581.30.
Mr. Cornish thanked everyone including students, teachers, parents and administrators for the way they handled the school year as affected by covid-19. He said he hopes school can proceed in the Fall as scheduled but everyone needs to be flexible at this time.
Mr. Cornish then outlined maintenance and repair plans for the summer.
The following personnel decisions were approved by the board:
Resignations of Certified personnel
-Leslie Young, Eastside instructor
-Leah Ferguson, Brunson instructor
Hired Certified personnel
-Joseph Anders, Head boys Basketball Coach/Virtual Lab Facilitator
-Dana Reep, High School Choir Director
-Gregory Roberson, Jr., High School History Instructor
-Fielder Thomas Dufrene, Elementary PE/Assistant Football/Assistant Girls Softball
-Regan Gorman, Brunson SPED Instructor
-Ruthie Courtney, Full Time Warren School District Employee
Hired Classified personnel
-Chris Daniell, Middle School Paraprofessional
-Kali Wagnon, SEACBEC Bookkeeper/Administrative Assistant
