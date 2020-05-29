Warren School District campuses given date for reopening

On June 1st, the Warren School District will be reopening all of its campuses. All visitors will be screened prior to entering and required to wear a mask while visiting. Visitors are encouraged to make appointments to help adhere to CDC guidelines. To schedule an appointment, please call the appropriate campus (see contact numbers below) between 8:00-3:00 Monday-Thursday. The multi-purpose facility will remain closed to the public until further notice. At this time, only Warren School District staff and students will be allowed to enter the multi-purpose facility. The track will be open to the public beginning on June 1st. Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines while using the track.
