Ways & Means Committee meets to discuss proposed budget reductions

The City of Warren City Council's Ways & Means Committee met Thursday, May 7 to review financial information and consider proposed budget reductions for 2020. The reason for the proposed action is revenue forecast that project a reduction in local sales tax funding and actions taken by the Arkansas Legislature that will reduce state turn back money to cities and counties.
According to Mayor Pennington, the Arkansas Municipal League is recommending an 18% reduction in budget. The proposals reviewed by the committee consisted of a 9% budget cut. It did not include any staff reduction, although the committee did discuss that possibility in the future.
Committee Chair-person Dorothy Henderson went over the information in detail and Mayor Pennington made comments. Chairman Henderson stated police, fire and Sanitation are her priorities.
The committee will report to the full council Monday, May 11. It was unclear if action will be taken at that time. Mayor Pennington told the committee they will likely have to have further discussions in the future to carefully monitor the city's finances.
The Mayor told the committee that she had consulted with department heads while preparing proposed reductions. She also said she proposed putting on hold some major expenditures for economic planning. She did not propose cutting funding to the BCEDC. Funds budgeted to pay the Chamber of Commerce have already been paid for 2020.
According to city financial reports, the city remains financially sound and relatively strong, but serious revenue reductions could cause future problems. The Mayor and Council are working to be proactive.
Members of the Ways & Means Committee are Chairman Henderson, and Council Members Emily Moseley and Memory Burks Frazer.
