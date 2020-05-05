Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Week 7 Walk Across Arkansas local results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 7 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  GFWC Warren Womans Club – 2009; Undertakers – 376; and Travelin’ Tomatoes – 3456.  Top three individual placements for week 7 are:  Randy Hollis - 1043; Tricia Wilkinson - 870; and Randy Rawls - 560.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
