Week 7 Walk Across Arkansas local results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 7 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported. GFWC Warren Womans Club – 2009; Undertakers – 376; and Travelin’ Tomatoes – 3456. Top three individual placements for week 7 are: Randy Hollis - 1043; Tricia Wilkinson - 870; and Randy Rawls - 560.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
