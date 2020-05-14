WHS graduate Alleyssa Horn returns home to open new counseling clinic

Warren High School graduate Alleyssa Horn returned home in January 2020 to open a new counseling services business in Warren.
Horn graduated from Warren High School in 2011. She attended the Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Human Development and Family Studies. Afterwards, she attended a graduate program at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2018 with a Master’s of Science Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. From January 2015 to December 2018, she worked as a Clinical Treatment Supervisor at a juvenile detention and treatment center where she worked with individuals with long histories of severe mental illness. Horn now has over 5 years of experience in the field of mental health and counseling.
Horn is a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC) and a Licensed Associate Counselor (LAC) through the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling and Marriage & Family Therapy.
Horn says, "it was always my plan and my dream to return to Warren and open a counseling center due to the need for mental health treatment options in this community." She says she has always wanted to help people, and knew that this was the perfect way to help people and give back to the community in which she was raised and considers home. "For many years, residents of Warren and surrounding cities didn’t have many options that were local and easily accessible if they wanted to seek help for their mental well-being," said Horn. Now, they have another option to consider when they are ready to receive help.
She opened New Outlook Counseling in January 2020. She has accepted several clients already, but has several openings available for new clients. New Outlook Counseling offers treatment for a wide range of mental health concerns. Counseling isn’t just for individuals with serious mental health concerns. Counseling can also be an effective way to manage and deal with stress and emotions brought on by everyday life.
The office is currently located at 810 West Pine Street in Warren, Arkansas. Hours of operation are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday with special appointments available in the evenings and weekends for anyone who may not be able to make an appointment during normal operation hours. Horn offers in-person counseling sessions, and has recently obtained her Technology Assisted Specialization allowing her to offer telehealth appointments to any client in the state of Arkansas via telephone or video conference. Appointments can be made by calling (870) 820-5200. Additional information can be found on the New Outlook Counseling Facebook page at fb.me/NewOutlookCounseling or by emailing ahorn@newoutlookcounseling.com.
