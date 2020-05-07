WHS Graduation itinerary of events announced

On Wednesday, May 6, WHS will make the official announcement of the 2020 valedictorians, salutatorians, honor graduates, and graduates. On May 7, WHS will announce graduation attendendents.
On May 12, the Senior Awards Ceremony will be presented virtually at 10:00 am. Later that evening a virtual Baccalaureate Ceremony will be at 7:00 pm. Service will be recorded and live streamed on Facebook from the location of the Central Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Charles Woolley presenting the message. Only designated school personnel will be attending either event.
By appointment, Seniors and their choice of five guests will be scheduled to attend one of the days ranging from May 18-21 for the virtual graduation recording held at the Warren Cultural Center. Graduates and guests will drive to the assigned parking area in the high school’s parking lot. Graduates will come dressed in cap and gown. All graduation regalia will be given to graduates upon arriving. Graduates and their five guests will be screened at their appointed time by the school nurse and will then enter the building together.
On July 7, all participating graduates will have traditional graduation practice at 8:00 am at the Jim Hurley, Jr. Field. The Warren High School’s Traditional Graduation Commencement will take place on the Jim Hurley, Jr. Field later that evening on July 7 at 8:00 pm. In case of inclement weather, graduation will be postponed and rescheduled for the next weather permitting day for the week of July 8-10. The May 18-21 virtual recorded graduation will be released the day after Warren High School’s traditional graduation commencement.
All information can be found on the Warren School District and Warren High School Facebook pages, Warren School District (WSD) website, The Eagle Democrat, and Saline River Chronicle.
- May 6-Announcement of valedictorian(s), salutatorian(s), honor graduates, and graduates (facebook, school website, The Eagle, and Saline River Chronicle)
- May 7-Graduation Attendants Announced to social media pages
- May 12-Virtual Senior Award Assembly @ 10:00 am - (WSD facebook live, recorded video)Virtual Baccalaureate Ceremony @ 7:00 pm - (WSD facebook live, recorded video)
- May 18-21-Recording of Virtual Graduation 1 student and 5 guest, Mr. Cornish, Ms. Gathen, photographer, a nurse, 1 camera crew = 10 people
- July 7-Traditional Graduation Practice on James E. Hurley Field 8:00 am
- July 7-Traditional Graduation on James E. Hurley Field at 8:00 pm. In case of inclement weather, graduation be will rescheduled for the next weather permitting day of the week of July 8 - 10
- July 8-Virtual Graduation Film released (videoed May 18-21)
