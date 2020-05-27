YMCA Fitness Center Reopened

The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County has reopened as of Tuesday, May 26. The fitness center is the only program that is open for public use at this time. All operations are being managed in accordance to state requirements.
While touring the set up in accordance to state recommendations, it was noticed that all fitness equipment has been separated to meet distance requirements. Some equipment has been moved to the gym to assure distancing. All those entering must have temperature tests and wear mask until they begin working out on the exercise machines. All equipment is being sanitized regularly.
The Y is working on the swimming pool to have it ready when safe to use.
