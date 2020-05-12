YMCA reopening details announced

The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA will re-open:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
We will follow CDC guidelines and ask that everyone bring their own mask and gloves if possible. Upon entry, you will have your temperature checked, sign waiver forms, and will be given a few brief instructions concerning your workout opportunity. You will need to limit your workout at the YMCA to ONE HOUR! The schedule at present is as follows:
Monday-Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There will be three areas available: Two for CARDIO ONLY that will accommodate up to 5 individuals; and, one area for CARDIO AND WEIGHTS that will accommodate a maximum of 10 individuals.
Until CDC guidelines allow it, there will be NO 24/7, and NO SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS!
If you have any questions, please message the YMCA through Facebook or call 226-2404.
Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
We will follow CDC guidelines and ask that everyone bring their own mask and gloves if possible. Upon entry, you will have your temperature checked, sign waiver forms, and will be given a few brief instructions concerning your workout opportunity. You will need to limit your workout at the YMCA to ONE HOUR! The schedule at present is as follows:
Monday-Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There will be three areas available: Two for CARDIO ONLY that will accommodate up to 5 individuals; and, one area for CARDIO AND WEIGHTS that will accommodate a maximum of 10 individuals.
Until CDC guidelines allow it, there will be NO 24/7, and NO SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS!
If you have any questions, please message the YMCA through Facebook or call 226-2404.
No comments:
Post a Comment