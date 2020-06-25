697 new cases of Covid-19 found in last 24 hours in Arkansas

Arkansas is currently among the State's with the fastest growing virus case load in the United States. New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have placed Arkansas on a list of States which they deem a danger to current health conditions in their own respective areas. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the "travel advisory" just today, which means at this time, any travelers to those three States from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, or Texas must quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival.
When asked about the quarantine on travelers from Arkansas, Governor Hutchinson noted that "obviously, we've got work to do in the State." He added, "I urge everyone to be careful as you travel."
Hutchinson did say that certain areas of the State are showing "some level of progress," but with the rolling average trajectory headed up, "we need to do better than that." The Governor did mention that pockets of the State contain some challenges, as 19 more people were hospitalized overnight and into today and three more have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Arkansas to 240 since the pandemic began. Since the start, 17,375 people have contracted the potentially deadly virus in Arkansas.
The Northwest segment of the State is currently seeing the fastest growth, with the food production industry being especially hard hit due to close quarter working conditions.
During Wednesday's daily Covid-19 press conference, Governor Hutchinson announced the State will be working to hire double the number of staff currently being used to help track the virus, called contact tracers. The move to double that workforce will cost the State an additional $22,000,000 according to the Governor, but he deemed the expansion "absolutely essential."
What he has yet to mandate is the wearing of masks in public spaces, something national experts have reiterated could greatly slow the spread of the Covid-19. Hutchinson has asked the public to wear masks, but has not yet mandated the practice, instead relying on citizens to make the right decision.
This comes as the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released a new predictive model which shows that nearly 180,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by October 1 unless almost everyone starts wearing masks.
At least two towns in Arkansas have passed mandatory mask-wearing measures, with more likely to come. However, Hutchinson's position at this time is to allow people to voluntarily make that decision. To-date, over 12 states have enacted state-wide public mask-wearing mandates.
Arkansas's neighboring State Texas, which has been hit hard recently as well, is working to slow the spread by urging people to stay home. Speaking to television station KBTX, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said "because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home." He continued "unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home."
At the time of writing this report, the State website for Covid-19 cases has not yet been updated, so we are unclear as to whether or not Bradley County has any more new positive cases.
