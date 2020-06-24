Alarming surge of Covid-19 cases continues in Arkansas as Bradley County has seen two deaths from the virus

Arkansas now has seen a total of 16,678 positive cases, of which 5,221 are active. 11,220 people have recovered throughout the Natural State, but 237 citizens have died due to Covid-19.
In what was the first week of phase two reopening, the State saw an increase of 3,060 new positive cases, all while restaurants and businesses are being allowed to move to two-thirds capacity. Amid the concerning surge in cases of the deadly virus, Governor Hutchinson made the announcement that July 1 is still the date set for resumption of nursing home visitations.
There was a visible flattening of the curve in late April, but since reopening began in early May, positive Covid-19 cases have spiked in alarming numbers. See the graph attached to this story.
New statewide estimates are predicting nearly 252,000 Arkansans could be infected with the virus by mid to late September 2020. Governor Hutchinson stated that the State's current goal is to change the trajectory. According to Hutchinson that goal will be met by "massive amounts of testing." He continued, "we do our contact tracing, and then we do our isolation, and we break up those strains of transmission."
Hutchinson went on to discuss what we need to do as individual citizens. "And that is where it comes in with discipline, and social distancing, and breaking those lifelong habits and courtesies we enjoy. But if we can do that, then we make a difference in terms of that trajectory." He went on to say that people should be "mindful around July 4 as to how we conduct our celebration" of independence day, as gatherings of people in close quarters could potentially make the situation even worse.
The day before indicating the State's need to conduct a "massive amount" of Covid-19 testing, Governor Hutchinson was asked during the Monday press conference about President Donald Trump's recent comments about telling his medical advisors to slow down testing nationwide. Hutchinson's response Monday was to say that Arkansas needs to "accelerate our testing." He also stated that the President's comment seemed to be "flippant."
Locally, Bradley County currently has 5 active cases, bringing the total number of citizens that have had the virus to 38 in the County. 31 of those have recovered. Unfortunately, there has been an additional Bradley County death, bringing the death toll in Bradley County from the virus to two people as of June 23, 2020 according to the Arkansas Department of Health Covid-19 website.
