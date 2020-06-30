Another COVID-19 case reported in Bradley County

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 520 more cases have been found statewide. There are now 5,976 active cases in Arkansas. Since the pandemic began, 20,777 Arkansans have contracted the potentially deadly virus. 270 citizens in Arkansas have died. Two of those deaths have been in Bradley County.
The Governor continued to urge Arkansans to adhere to recommended guidelines such as wearing a face-mask while in public, but still refused to make that aspect of the recommendations a State mandate. Some cities in Arkansas have already gone that far.
No comments:
Post a Comment