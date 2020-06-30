Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Another COVID-19 case reported in Bradley County

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, Bradley County has confirmed one more positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the County to 18 as of Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 520 more cases have been found statewide.  There are now 5,976 active cases in Arkansas.  Since the pandemic began, 20,777 Arkansans have contracted the potentially deadly virus.  270 citizens in Arkansas have died.  Two of those deaths have been in Bradley County.

Currently, 67 people are on ventilators throughout the State, and 290 individuals are hospitalized.  Hospitalizations dropped by 10 in the last 24 hours.

The Governor continued to urge Arkansans to adhere to recommended guidelines such as wearing a face-mask while in public, but still refused to make that aspect of the recommendations a State mandate.  Some cities in Arkansas have already gone that far.
