Arkansas is 184 years old today

Arkansas derives its name from a group of Native American’s known as the Quapaw, or downstream people, who lived west of the Mississippi River in what would become the future State. Quapaw was pronounced OO-GAQ-Pa. Over centuries of both French and English traders and settlers altering the name, with became Arkansaw, which we spell Arkansas.
Other Native American groups also lived in the area, including the Osage, who occupied the Ozarks and into Oklahoma and Missouri, and the Caddo, who settled in large groups in Southwestern Arkansas, but also came as Far East as Bradley County.
Europeans first arrived in the lands now known as Arkansas in 1541, when Spanish Conquistador Hernando de Soto first crossed the Mississippi. He would spend nearly half of his journey here and would eventually die in Southeastern Arkansas, having his remains sank in the big Muddy, the Mississippi.
Although the Spanish were the first to arrive, it was the French that would leave a more lasting impression. French explorer Henri de Tonti established a trading post in Eastern Arkansas in 1681. It was likely these early French explorers which gave the region its name.
When Napoleon Bonaparte sold the massive Territory of Louisiana, a region which stretched all the way from the Gulf Coast to modern Canada, in 1803, Arkansas became part of the United States. It was President Thomas Jefferson who oversaw the purchase of French Lousiana for $15,000,000, a mere four cents an acre, making it the greatest land deal in History.
President Andrew Jackson approved the bill making Arkansas a State, June 15, of 1836, making it the 25th State admitted to the Union. At the time, the population of Arkansas was just 60,000.
James Sevier Conway was elected the first Governor of the State in 1836.
No comments:
Post a Comment