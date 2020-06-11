Arkansas speed limits going up

The action was taken after the Commission adopted a study that showed speed limits could be raised safely on certain highways. The new speed limits include a 5 mile power increase on Arkansas interstates from 70 to 75 miles per hour. Urban interstates would increase from 60 to 65.
Rural highways will remain at 55 miles per hour for now, but could be raised to 60 statewide if a study supports it in the future.
These new limits will go into effect when all signs are changed, sometime on or after July 1. The new sign installation will cost the State about $350,000 according to the Arkansas Times.
If accidents increase, the Commission could possibly roll back limits.
