Attention Former Students! Hermitage, Warren and Woodlawn School Districts

Special education state and federal regulations require that all personally identifiable data collected, maintained or used for the purposes of determining those students needing or not needing special education and related services shall be destroyed six (6) years, after the data are no longer needed to provide educational services to the student. If the student has been out of the special education program six years his or her special education records are due for destruction.
You have the right to review and pick up the special education due process records. These records will be available at the special education office at 806 N. Walnut St. Warren, Arkansas, from the dates of June 17, through July 2, 2020, Monday –Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. If the records are not picked up during that time, they will be destroyed.
If you have any questions, call 870-226-5894.
THESE RECORDS ARE NOT THE PERMANENT SCHOOL RECORDS. THEY ARE ONLY THE SPECIAL EDUCATION DUE PROCESS FORMS AND RECORDS.
