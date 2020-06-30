BCEDC full board meets in person for first time since pandemic began

|Warren's current spec building in the Industrial Park will be
torn down soon due to construction of new private prison.
The financial report was not available. Numerous reports were given and discussed. Chairman Smalling stated that the Executive Committee has been functioning while the full board has been unable to meet.
State Senator Eddie Cheatham was present and spoke to the group. He talked about how hard the year 2020 has been on America, Arkansas and Southeast Arkansas. He mentioned the Covid-19 virus, race relations and the economy. The Senator stated that issues of concern for him included the financial stability of our hospitals and public schools. He talked about broad band needs and mentioned that budget cuts on the state level have hurt UAM and all of higher education. He went on to say revenue has remained higher than expected and some of the cuts may be replaced.
Rep. Jeff Wardlaw told the board that the new prison should be under construction in the near future and there will likely be a ground breaking in late July. He stated the current spec building on the site will be torn down and removed.
Mr. Wardlaw also stated the City of Warren pistol and rifle range will be moving forward in the future. The UAM Heavy Equipment School will provide dirt work as part of the city's in-kind contribution. Mayor Pennington reported the city has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state to secure grant money to construct the facility.
The board then voted to contribute up to $20,000.00 to pay for fuel for UAM to conduct the dirt work on the range.
In other action the board elected Joey Cathy to a term on the board.
