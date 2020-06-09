The above is a paid advertisement.
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Bracy Young announces candidacy for C&L Board of Directors, District 3 Position 2
My name is Bracy Young. I’m running for C & L Board of Directors in District 3 Position 2 in Cleveland County. I’m a lifelong resident of Cleveland County. I was raised on our family farm at Rye. Our family was selected as Cleveland County Farm Family in 2014. I am used to hard work and I would be honored to represent the members of C & L on the board. I’m also a graduate of Woodlawn High School and a graduate of the University of Arkansas where I earned a BS degree in Spatial Information Systems. I’m currently self-employed as a Licensed Professional Land Surveyor and real estate buyer for B.R. Young Properties. I am very interested in learning new things. I just recently helped build a 180 acre sub-division on Young-Woolley Dr. in Central Arkansas. I also enjoy helping people. I have been to Nicaragua twice to help the people over there build a new church. It was a great experience. I also love to travel. I have been to the Holy Land in Israel for a 10 day tour which was very interesting and a trip I will always remember. I am treasure of the Rye Fire Dept. where I’m also a volunteer. I am an active member of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church at Rye. I believe I will be a great representative for the members of C & L Electric. Please look for your C & L Ballots which will be mailed out June 8th. Please remember to mark your ballot, sign envelope and mail them back. I would really appreciate your vote. Thank You!
