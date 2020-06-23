Bradley County Circuit Court Rulings

Three judicial decisions were handed down June 15, 2020 by Bradley County Circuit Court. Judge Sam Pope presided.
Brittany R. Harness was convicted of theft of property and sentenced to 12 months suspended and ordered to pay court fees.
Freddie Hampton was convicted of theft of property and sentenced to 60 months suspended and ordered to pay fees.
Justin Lynn Dawson was convicted of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to pay a fine and fees.
