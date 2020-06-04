Bradley County Citizens rally in prayer and peace over the death of George Floyd

Close to 200 people gathered Wednesday evening, June 3 at the Bradley County Court House south lawn to rally in support of peace and unity in the wake of nationwide unrest following the death of Minneapolis African American resident George Floyd while in police custody May 25.
Local clergy, government officials, and everyday citizens from an array of racial backgrounds came together to pray for issues facing the nation. Salineriverchronicle.com streamed the entire rally live, and it's available to watch in the videos below.
No comments:
Post a Comment