Chamber of Commerce and BCEDC Name Executive Director

Mrs. Foreman is a native of South Arkansas and was born in Warren. She is married to Michael Foreman and they are the parents of a four year old daughter.
She is scheduled to begin her duties as Executive Director on Monday, June 8th.
In making the announcement, Ashley stated, “I am very passionate about making Southeast Arkansas a great place to live for future generations. We have a great opportunity to grow while keeping small town charm. The chance to serve the people of Bradley County is an honor and my door will always be open."
BCEDC and BCCC board members are excited to have Ashley Foreman serving as Executive Director for the organizations and look forward to working with her in making our area prosper.
