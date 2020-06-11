City Park set to reopen Friday, June 12

In a special called meeting Thursday, June 11, 2020, the Warren City Council voted to reopen the City Park Friday, June 12 after Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the State was moving to phase 2 of reopening Statewide commerce as Arkansas continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington noted that the City Park would reopen Friday as soon as Kyle Wagnon, head of Warren's Parks and Recreation, can install signs indicating the risk involved. Police, along with Wagnon, will occasionally monitor the Park to make sure visitors are adhering to social distancing guidelines, but those utilizing the facilities do so as their own risk. No bathrooms will be open, but hand sanitizing stations will be made available.
To watch the entire meeting, see the video at the top of this article.
In one other item of business, the Council approved the purchase of a new police radio system.
