Friday, June 19, 2020
COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing set for June 27
Free Drive-Thru Covid 19 Testing, Saturday June 27th. It will be 9-1 at the Local Health unit on Bragg Street. People will need to enter Bragg Street off of Sturgis Rd. They will not be able to enter from Central.
