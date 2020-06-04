Crowd of at least 150 attend prayer event for justice

Judge Klay McKinney and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington welcomed all in attendance. Each pastor or minister present made comments, some read scripture and each said a prayer. Several spoke in generalities about love and justice while some were a little sterner in their comments relating to "black lives matter" the George Floyd family and the history of racism in America. One of the most moving comments of the evening were those of Rev. Henry Cox, Pastor of Union Hill Baptist Church. He spoke with passion about his own experiences of being dealt with by law enforcement and the need we all have to demand and expect better from everyone, including ourselves.
In addition to the County Judge and Warren Mayor's presence, other elected officials present were State Senator Eddie Cheatum, State Representative Jeff Wardlaw, County Clerk Karen Belin, County Circuit Clerk Cindy Wagnon, County Treasurer Diane Wesson, Justice of the Peace Jimmy Sledge, Hermitage Mayor Kendrix and Warren Council Member Emily Moseley. It is possible SRC did not notice others present due to the good job the audience did in wearing masks and keeping social distance. SRC is aware of at least one Warren Council Member that was out of town. Several other council members were not aware of the event until too late to attend. Also present was Sheriff Herschel Tillman and Warren Police Chief Shawn Hildreth. A number of city and county law enforcement officers were on hand or close by to assure the protection of those present.
The Bradley County event was sponsored by local elected officials and the Bradley County Branch of the NAACP. NAACP President Dr. Clarence Luckey was the MC and helped organize the event. The entire event can be watched on salineriverchronicle.com.
It should be noted that one lady stood in line with the speakers and held up a sign that said, "Black Lives Matter, Jesus is the answer." It displayed a heart.
