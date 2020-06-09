News
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Eastside encourages parents/guardians to register their child for Kindergarten
Packets are available for pickup at school M-Th from 8:00 - 4:00 or fill it out online. Please get those turned in ASAP so we can make preparations for next year.
https://wsdes.warrensd.org/40367_1
Paid advertisement
