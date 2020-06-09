Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Eastside encourages parents/guardians to register their child for Kindergarten

Packets are available for pickup at school M-Th from 8:00 - 4:00 or fill it out online.  Please get those turned in ASAP so we can make preparations for next year.


