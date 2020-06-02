"Eye spy" game created for kids to keep our festival spirit alive

Cathy Richardson and Marsha Berry have teamed up with Randall's Antiques and more to create something for the children ages 4 to 12 to do during the festival. It's called "eye spy." Somewhere throughout the community 2 poster board tomatoes faces will be placed on Monday, June 8th. One will ave blue eyes and one will have green eyes.
The tomatoes are shown in the picture above. There will be a $10 prize given to the first child that finds the blue eyed one and $10 to the child who sports the green-eyed one. The winners must be the first to call Marsha Berry at 820-4623 and tell her the location before winning the prize. The money for prizes is being donated by Randall's Antiques and more. The winners will be posted on Randall's facebook page.
Okay, moms and dads, it's up to you to drive the children around to find the prize winning tomato faces. Good luck and happy hunting!
