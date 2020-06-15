Fireworks mark unusual 2020 Tomato Festival weekend

Due to COVID-19 regulations and precautions, many Tomato Festival events, which are traditional activities bringing in thousands of visitors to the area, were forced to be cancelled.
The Le Tour de Tomato and the Tomato Festival Golf Tournament, two events which were able to safely practice social distancing, did go on as scheduled, and the 5K went virtual.
Tomatoes are still growing however, and so we still celebrated the annual event in the best way safely possible.
Now we turn to 2021. Hopefully, normal activities will be somewhat restored by then. Nonetheless, Happy Tomato Festival Bradley County!
