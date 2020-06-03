Further details announced for scaled back Tomato Festival

Official press release from the Pink Tomato Festival Committee:
The 64th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival will present a giant Fireworks Show at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th to celebrate our Bradley County Pink Tomato this year. This year’s fireworks, sponsored by Walmart and the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, will be twice as large as in previous years.
“Safe and Minimal” is the theme for this year. Therefore, there will be no activities scheduled for the downtown area in order to maintain safe social distancing to protect our residents. Many other events that are normally scheduled will not be possible this year. The 2020 festival planners are committed to making this year’s festival safe and to follow state guidelines.
Other activities, with some restrictions, that are scheduled in celebration of the 64th Festival are the 2nd annual Tour de’ Tomato Bike Ride on Saturday, June 6th and a virtual 5K Pink Tomato Festival Run and Walk on June 13th. You may go to: www.pinktomatofestival.com for more information on these events and the 2020 festival.
No comments:
Post a Comment