Governor Hutchinson Announces Establishment of Law Enforcement Task Force

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson created the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas on Tuesday.
The task force will be chaired by Fred Weatherspoon, Deputy Director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. The remaining members of the task force are:
Percy Wilburn, Vice Chairman of Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training;
Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety;
Shirley Washington, Mayor of Pine Bluff;
James Sanders, Mayor of Blytheville;
Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County;
Scott Hamilton, CEO and President of Urban League of the State of Arkansas;
Rosa Velasquez, Arkansas United;
KenDrell Collins, Assistant Federal Public Defender;
Bob McMahan, Arkansas Office of Prosecutor Coordinator;
Jimmy Warren, Citizen Activist, Conway;
Emma Davis, Citizen Activist, Van Buren;
Tim Campbell, Citizen Activist, Little Rock;
Layla Holloway, Citizen Activist, Van Buren;
Representative from Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police;
Representative from Arkansas Sheriff’s Association;
Representative from Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association;
Representative from Arkansas State Police;
Additional citizens as the Governor deems necessary.
Governor Hutchinson said, "This is not going to be a static task force. It's going to be dynamic. It's going to be listening to the community. It's going to be addressing the serious issues that we've seen reflected across the country."
The task force will make its final recommendations to Governor Hutchinson by December 31, 2020. The work of the task force will be concluded upon submission of that final report.
