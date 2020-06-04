Guest House In Warren Closing

According to Management, the Guest House in Warren is closing. The facility has been for sale and the bank that owns the assisted living facility thought they had a buyer. Apparently the proposal fell through and due to lack of a state permit, the living facility is being closed. The residents will have to relocate.
There remains the possibility of another buyer and the caregiving facility being reopened. That is the desire of the owner and current management according to a spokesperson.
Further information will be provided as it is made available. It is reported the local police were called to Guest House due to some nonviolent conflict alleged between management and at least one person who had a person of interest living in the facility.
