Hamilton Farms delivers first 2020 box of tomatoes

The first box of tomatoes for 2020 was brought in by Hamilton Farms from the Marsden community. The Hamilton Farms is a 6th generation tomato farm that produces approximately 15 acres of tomatoes that include the varieties of Early Girl, Bradley, Pink Girl, Dixie Red, Mt. Glory, Cherokee Purple, and Camaro. They also raise other produce that consist of red and yellow watermelons, cantaloupe, pepper, yellow and zucchini squash, cucumbers, and a variety of peppers. Shown in the picture is David Slade, son of Steele and Gennie Hamilton.
