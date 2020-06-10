Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Hermitage School Board meets for June session

The Hermitage School Board met for the June meeting on the 8th.  Regular reports were presented along with the financial statement.  

The board approved a consultant contract with Hill Services to provide financial consulting to the district.  They then voted to authorize a refunding of a bond issue  in order to secure a lower interest rate and save some money.  The action will not extend the life of the issue.

The board then voted to hire the following: 
*Nita Gilbert-k-12 art teacher
*Kirby Gibson-5th grade literacy
*Bradley Englberth-High School science teacher
*Lauren Douglas ( Holland )- 6th grade literacy

The board then accepted two resignations:
*Jamie Corker as yearbook sponsor
*AShley Martinez -5th grade literacy

at 4:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)