Is it a jail or a prison coming to Warren?

For several years there has been discussion in Southeast Arkansas about getting a regional jail built that can be used to house local inmates. Jails are expensive to operate and an administrative headache. They are a huge liability.
If our readers have noticed, plans are preceding for a private company to construct and operate a prison for state inmates, with jail beds available for local inmates to use under contract. There have been concerns voiced in Bradley and Drew Counties, and the concerns cover a variety of issues.
Some people feel the proposal has been done in secret over the years, some oppose privatization of incarceration, and others are worried that the community the facility is built in will be considered a "prison town" and that can create a poor public perception.
Now that the decision has been made to construct the prison in Warren ( although no public announcement has been made by Bradley County Officials ), let us look at the facts.
The facility is constantly referred to as a regional jail. That is misleading. It will be privately owned and operated under contract with Bradley and Drew Counties, who will then contract with the State of Arkansas for some 700 state inmates. This means the counties are taking the state prisoners by contract and then contracting them to the private company. The State of Arkansas will have no contract with the private firm, just with the counties. Questions have continued to be asked as to why the state does not contract directly with the private company for state prisoners. It has never been answered. The fact is this is not a regional jail, it is a state prison.
Now let's look at the positives for Warren, Bradley County and the Warren School District.
This facility will provide a good number of jobs. It will pay property and sales taxes because it is a private company. It will provide reasonably priced jail space for use by Bradley and Drew Counties and should be more convenient for local law enforcement to utilize. It should be remembered that counties can only contract for one year at a time so terms can be altered in the future.
According to MonticelloLive, the Drew County Judge said the prison is to be built in Warren. The City of Warren has given land in the city industrial park to the Bradley County Economic Development Commission in a land swap and the BCEDC has already donated the land free to the private company for construction of the prison. The donation includes the industrial spec building located on the property. These actions have already confirmed the prison is coming to Warren.
Salineriverchronicle.com is currently running a paid legal ad that is requesting bids on construction of the new complex. It will be a multi-millon dollar project. Bids are due July 2, 2020.
Our hope is that the project will be built right and operated in a proper and safe manner. At this time we have no reason to believe it will not be. SRC is grateful for the jobs and economic potential and are equally hopeful the acceptance of 700 state inmates by our county governments does not come back to haunt us. We still do not understand why the state cannot or will not contract directly for their inmates and let the counties contract for theirs. The state should not require our counties to legally accept their inmates when they could easily contract directly to have them housed. Remember, the counties will not own the prison, a private company will. Regardless, this prison is moving ahead and about to become a reality.
