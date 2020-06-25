June Hospital Board Meeting report

Members of the Bradley County Medical Center Board met June 25 in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex located on N. Bragg Street. Minutes of the May board meeting were approved and a detailed financial report was presented by Leslie Huitt. She went in-depth into the state of hospital finances. As expected hospital usage for May, 2020 was down considerably from May, 2019 due to covid-19. Volumes were up for May, 2020 over April, 2020 but there was still an operating loss of over $911,000.00. Ms. Huitt went on to say that the receipts of revenue usually take 35-45 days.
The report indicated that cash remains fairly strong thanks to stimulus funds received from the federal government. It was also reported that the county has submitted a grant for state funding and it is believed the money can be used however the hospital board thinks is best.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Heath Reep-reappointed as APRN for Dr. Jow Wharton
*Benjamin Brtnicke, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Karl Schultz, M.D.,RAPA, reappointed
*Jeanine Trevillyan, M.D.,ER, reappointed
*Margaret Tremwell, M.D., ARSAVES, reappointed
*Miles Ritter, M.D., RAPA, appointed
*Gregory Morris, M.D., RAPA, appointed
Members then voted to remove Rhonda Simmons from the signature cards and safe deposit box and to add Leslie Huitt. The board next approved a compliance plan to prevent fraud. This plan is part of the Rural Health Clinic Policy and Procedure document.
The next meeting of the board is set for July 23.
