Juneteenth June Dinner not canceled

The Juneteenth Association of Wilmar announces that June Dinner is not canceled. June Dinner 2020 is the year COVID-19 changed how we celebrate. This year there will not be the usual activities on the old school campus We are taking June Dinner to the community with a city wide parade. We are asking citizen to be in their yards and along the parade route( while social distancing themselves).
The parade line up will begin at 12noon June 20th on west 13th street and will kick off at 1pm heading towards Gates Ave and onto 12th Street up Cemetery Hill and turing left onto McKinstry Ave. From McKinstry Ave the parade will turn left on 10th street until participant reach 8th street heading south to 7th Street, and traveling North on 7th street past the old school campus ending at the railroad tracks.
We look forward to getting back to the traditional celebration. "We are all in this together", celebrating together apart June
Dinner 2020.
For more information on being a part of this event contact Corey Sanders at 817 401-4442, Toni Perry at 870 723-5407 or Peggy Orr at 870 224-2416. We are asking that participant Please have your masks.
No comments:
Post a Comment