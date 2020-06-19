Juneteenth: A Special Day For America

Juneteenth goes back to a Texas State Holiday that is celebrated throughout the nation. It is not a federal holiday but is treated as a holiday by most African-Americans and many other Americans. The day commemorates Union General Gordon Granger announcing the federal order in the City of Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, that all slaves in Texas were free. The day is also referred to as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.
Remember, President Lincoln had issued the "Emancipation Proclamation" September 22, 1862 and it became effective January 1, 1863. As anyone can readily see, it was two and a half years before many of the slaves heard they had been declared free or were able to gain access to that freedom.
Many celebrations are held throughout the nation in honor of Juneteenth. It has been a longstanding tradition in Wilmar to host a weekend celebration. June 19 is a special day to so many of our citizens. It should be to all freedom loving Americans.
