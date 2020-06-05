Friday, June 5, 2020

Library reopened

Press release from the Warren Branch Library:

The moment you have all been waiting for......

The Warren Branch Library is RE-OPENING!! Starting Thursday, June 4, 2020 (limited public hours)

Our top priority is the safety of our patrons, staff, and our communities!

As you visit the library please follow these guidelines:

  • Hours open to the public: 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

  • Based on CDC guidelines, masks WILL be required at all times inside the library.

  • please sanitize or wash hands upon entering the library and sign in with a number.

  • please observe the social distancing of 6 ft.

  • please limit your time in the library to 30 minutes.

  • curbside is still available

  • Faxing, copying, and printing available

  • All programming will be virtual

Thank you for your cooperation and we look forward to seeing you back in the library!

(For more information please call 870-226-2536)
