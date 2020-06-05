Library reopened

The moment you have all been waiting for......
The Warren Branch Library is RE-OPENING!! Starting Thursday, June 4, 2020 (limited public hours)
As you visit the library please follow these guidelines:
- Hours open to the public: 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
- Based on CDC guidelines, masks WILL be required at all times inside the library.
- please sanitize or wash hands upon entering the library and sign in with a number.
- please observe the social distancing of 6 ft.
- please limit your time in the library to 30 minutes.
- curbside is still available
- Faxing, copying, and printing available
- All programming will be virtual
Thank you for your cooperation and we look forward to seeing you back in the library!
(For more information please call 870-226-2536)
