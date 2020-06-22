Man charged with battery after Sunday shooting in Warren

During the morning hours of June 21, 2020 members of the Warren Police Department received a call in reference to an alleged shooting. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Nicholas Johnson (41) formally from Wisconsin and the victim had an alleged disagreement / altercation in which resulted in Johnson shooting the victim.
Johnson was later arrested without incident and is currently awaiting his First Judicial Appearance. His charges at this time are Battery 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person(s).
The victim has since been transported to an area hospital where he is receiving treatment and is stable condition.
The investigation is currently still under investigation and once completed information will be sent to the 10th Judicial Prosecutors Office for formal charges.
