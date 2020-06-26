Mask wearing controversy takes center stage as Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Arkansas, including one new case in Bradley County

242 Arkansans have now lost their life due to the potentially deadly virus, including two citizens of Bradley County. Locally, Bradley County now has one new active case, bringing the total active to 6 according to the Arkansas Department of Health. A total of 39 people in Bradley County have contracted the virus since the outbreak began.
While social distancing is still highly recommended by CDC experts, even the CDC's website says "everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." This seems to be the most minimal necessary approach according to health officials.
A quick trip around Warren alone shows the existing problem. Some businesses and restaurants are simply not requiring masks to enter. In fact, there have been reports of some places of business in Warren either not requiring, or not enforcing the phase 2 mandate, which states that food service employees who come into contact with patrons must wear masks.
While only five active cases are currently known in Bradley County, it's important to note that according to a number of studies, a significant percentage of people who contract Covid-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they show no evidence of the virus. It's possible that someone could have Covid-19, and never know it. While that seems like a wonderful outcome for that person, it could unfortunately put anyone who comes into contact with them at risk of contracting the virus. For older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions, this could potentially be a problem, as they are known to be at a higher risk of developing serious complications from the virus, including possible death.
It should be noted that most restaurants and businesses in Warren are fully complying with the recommended State guidelines.
