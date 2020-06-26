New Edinburg historical markers installed Friday

(LITTLE ROCK) – The New Edinburg Commercial Historic District, located along the north and south sides of Highway 8, was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 4, 2001, as a representative collection of Craftsman-style architecture reflecting the history of commerce in a small rural community from the 1890s to the 1940s. Eleven buildings comprise the district: the new Edinburg Hotel built in 1879 by Tom Clements and now a private home, Stewart Cash Store, Hamaker-Hearnsberger Store, Cathey Café & Barbershop, Parham Store, Parrot Grocery Store, Lash Store, Haskins Blacksmith Shop, Frey Store, Smith Service Garage and one non-commercial building – the Gill Residence.
always exciting to see a community come together to recognize the importance of telling their own story.”
This marker is the 12th to be placed since the program was introduced last year. To participate in the
program, markers must commemorate a historic person, place or event, and significance must have been
attained at least 50 years ago. Markers must be sponsored by civic groups and organizations, such as chambers of commerce, historical societies, or individuals partnering with these organizations.
The cost of the markers will be split 50/50 between the Division of Arkansas Heritage and the
sponsoring organization. The total costs are $1,950 for a one-sided marker or $2,050 for a two-sided marker, with a one-time maintenance fee of $200. A designated historical marker program review committee has final approval on marker eligibility and text, and all markers are manufactured by a vendor selected by the Division of Arkansas Heritage.
A detailed description of the program and the application process is available on the Division of
Arkansas Heritage web site at http://www.arkansasheritage.com/Programs/arkansas-historical-markers or
by calling Program Coordinator Stephanie Haught Wade at (501) 324-9150.
Arkansas Heritage, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is committed
to the discovery, preservation and presentation of our state’s natural and cultural heritage. The division
accomplishes its goals through the work of eight individual programs and museums: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, Arkansas State Archives, Delta Cultural Center in Helena, Historic Arkansas Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and Old State House Museum.
