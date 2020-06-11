Official statement released from the Arkansas State Police on the investigation into the homicide of Jeremy Ridgell

Salineriverchronicle.com has received a statement from the Arkansas State Police in reference to the investigation into the alleged homicide of Warren resident Jeremy Ridgell. Below is the entire statement:
The Arkansas State Police was contacted Friday night (June 5th) by authorities within the Warren Police Department requesting assistance in the investigation of an apparent homicide.
Earlier the same evening Warren police officers were sent to 101 Pennister Street where they found Jeremy Ridgell, 40, of 308 Park Lane, Warren, lying in the driveway. Ridgell had been shot and was transported to a local hospital where a physician pronounced the death.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrived in Warren a short-time later and began their investigation.
Later in the evening special agents developed investigative leads that resulted in a suspect being identified and jailed pending the filing of formal charges.
Inquires related to any formal charges that may have been filed today should be directed to the Bradley County prosecuting attorney.
Special Agents of the state police criminal investigation division are continuing their investigation of the homicide. Ridgell’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination related to the manner and cause of death.
Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to follow this story and update the public on any further action.
