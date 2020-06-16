Opinion: Recruiting jobs still an issue for Warren City Council

For over a year, the Warren City Council along with Mayor Pennington, has been discussing new efforts to locate and recruit new industry to Warren. Beginning in 1994 with the passage of a one-cent city sales tax, the city council set aside one half of the money for economic development purposes. This included funding for development of industrial sites, construction of two spec buildings, and paying, up until 2018, the Bradley County Economic Development Commission over $500,000.00 by contract to recruit and carry out economic development activities. The City's 2019 budget did not include funding for the BCEDC, which is a non-profit non-governmental organization. Council members voiced their concern that a different approach needed to be pursued. The BCEDC continues to function independently using membership dues, earned income, and funds they have built up over the years. In 2020 the council did budget $18,000.00 to the organization to help carry out some activities. In the meantime, the council continued discussing other ways to enhance business recruitment.
After the deadline was reached, the city had received three requests, one of which was again the BCEDC. During the community meeting to discuss the matter, Mayor Pennington urged the council to hold off on any contract until a new strategic plan is developed for the city by UALR. The Mayor indicated the work will cost around $10,000.00. Council Member Henderson reminded the committee and Mayor that plans have been done in the past and she did not wish to keep putting off the effort to locate and contract with a suitable consultant that can try to bring legitimate prospects to Warren. The committee voted to hold off on extending the time frame for additional RFQs to be submitted until the matter with UALR is settled. The members made it clear they are not abandoning the idea of hiring a consultant. There has been a delay in action due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns relating to the city budget.
The city of Warren needs to continue to work for jobs and economic growth. That effort must involve quality of life issues such as police, fire, solid waste, code enforcement, recreation, and better city streets. In other words, maintaining and improving basic city services. The other part is to assist existing businesses in growth and to recruit new businesses to the area. The most cost-effective way to try to do this is to contract for services that are based on success, not just paying money. It will require a retainer, but the contract should be tied to getting results. If the results do not come, then make a change. That is the concept of hiring a firm or person by annual contract to search out and find new business and industry that would have an interest in Warren. Planning is important, but planning should not go on forever without active recruiting action.
There is a difference in community development and industrial recruitment. While they are connected, the effort to recruit jobs needs to be focused on finding prospects.
